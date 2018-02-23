RSVP for Nighttime in the Jungle

press release: What happens when the sun sets in the jungle? Do the plants sleep? What animals come out at night in a tropical rainforest? Discover the nocturnal world of a tropical rainforest and learn what happens in the Bolz Conservatory when the sun goes down. Class includes an after-dark walk through the Bolz Conservatory, nocturnal science explorations, and a take-home project. Grades K-5 with an adult; adult attends free.

Friday, March 2, 6-7 pm

Registration Deadline: February 23

Cost: $10/$8 member | Course Number: 60-02