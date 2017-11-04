Niki Kapsambelis

press release: Every sixty-nine seconds, someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. It is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only cause of death in the top 10 without a way to prevent, cure, or even slows its progression. Today an estimated 24 to 36 million people worldwide suffer from Alzheimer’s, 5.3 million in the United States alone. These numbers continue to swell with the “silver tsunami,” a generation of baby boomers whose health demands could wreak devastation on an already burdened system. If science doesn’t find a way to stop or prevent this global health crisis unfolding before our eyes, the population affected by this disease will triple by 2050, with a cost to Americans of $20 trillion in today’s dollars.