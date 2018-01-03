press release: Nile Ostenso's new photo exhibit at Fluno features photos taken from 2014 to 2017 at the "Wisconsin Proclamation and Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." January program in the State Capitol Rotunda. His exhibit will run through February. Watch for upcoming information on an opening reception.

"The King tribute began in 1980 with Governor Lee S. Dreyfus, as a day of honor, reflection, assessment, celebration and projection of our personal lives, for Wisconsin and the Nation. Dr. King was born, lived, evolved, and lead in a time of major civil strife for human lives; individual, local and the country's issues of rights, tragedy, advances and setbacks for humanity. The post WWII era struggle for Civil Rights and the 58,000 lost American lives in Vietnam and many, many more Vietnamese, during this divisive period for the country, a vision was born and articulated in 1963. Dr. King's vision saw a coming together, a caring for others as we struggled ourselves, a yearning for that day when we walk together in love and peace.

"The issues of Martin's era face us today: civil liberty, poverty versus wealth, voter equality, individual and mass killings, brutality, terror, division and war. It is fitting that we, as a part of humanity, stop and reflect on Dr. King's life, his words, his prayer and his hope in the context of our time, our life and lives. We find strength in his memory, strength in ourselves to seek the path forward of his dream, to express the beautiful good of our essential being in music, words, deeds, and the inspiration to meet these troubling challenges and overcome them, to live the dream of walking together, this day and forever in peace and love.

"These images of celebration, reflection and projection by others, may they inspire your own dream and our collective dream for the future: Martin's Dream." -- Nile Ostenso

Two-month exhibit time slots have been filled through 2018. The exhibit space has room for 30-35 images and features the Walker hanging system with rods for easy exhibit installation. If you or your photographic arts group would like to exhibit at Fluno, or more information, contact Volunteer Exhibits Coordinator, Wayne Brabender or call 608-577-3300.