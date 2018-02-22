Eyes on the Prize: No Easy Walk

press release:

Gray Panthers of Madison, WI present

A Documentary History of the Civil Rights Movement, “Eyes on the Prize”

Thursday Feb. 15—The Early Years

“Awakenings” (1954-1956)

“Ain't Scared of Your Jails” (1960-1961)

Madison Public Library, Central Branch

6:15 pm. Discussion until 8:45 pm.

Thursday, Feb. 22.

“No Easy Walk” (1961-1963)

Madison Public Library, South Branch

(Goodman Library)

6:15 pm. Followed by discussion.

​Informatio​n: 608-438-9536 or

graypanthersmadison@gmail.com