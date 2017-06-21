press release: Plan opposition to stationing F-35 jet fighters at Truax. One concern is noise. Another is the F-35 which is a notorious symbol of out-of-control military spending. Our city's Chamber of Commerce is rolling out the red carpet for this new war plane. Madison is one of five possible locations being considered to host the plane. As citizens we need to know what this "economic development" means, and what the alternatives are. Senator John McCain has called the F-35 program a shame for its financial waste. The Friends Committee on National Legislation has a good deal of useful information on the F-35. Keep in mind that Madison's Truax military airfield employs less than 100 people full time. There are an additional 1,200 part-time jobs there But would there be far more employment if those same public dollars were directed to civilian projects rather than the F-35?