press release: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art releases details for the thirteenth season of Rooftop Cinema, the museum’s film series featuring avant-garde and artistic films. Viewed in the museum’s Rooftop Sculpture Garden, the setting and the selections make these showings a summer favorite. Beginning at sundown (approximately 9:30 pm), this season contemplates what a long, strange trip it has been in the fifty years since 1968. Touching on the artistry of tap icons and paragons of African American culture; a reimagining of an Ojibway tale; and viewings of work by local film makers, this season of Rooftop Cinema also showcases recent experimental works and hybrid documentaries. Rooftop Cinema is free for MMoCA members/$7 for non-members; admission begins at the lobby reception desk one hour before screen time.

June 1: No Maps on My Taps

Filmmaker George T. Nierenberg’s recently restored portrait of three veteran tap dancers, Bunny Briggs, Chuck Green and Harold “Sandman” Sims, helped revive interest in tap when released in 1979. The three men reflect on their lives and careers as they prepare for a performance with jazz legend Lionel Hampton. Preceded by a short dance film made locally by Elizabeth Wadium and Aaron Granat, Elemental (2017).