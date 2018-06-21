No Name Stringband, Steev Baker, Jim Ziebarth

press release: 702WI opens its doors for a series of free performances by local musicians Steev Baker, Jim Ziebarth, and No Name Stringband! It's all part of Make Music Madison, a citywide, free day of music held annually on the summer solstice. Stop by our space to celebrate MMM with us and hear great folk, bluegrass, and Americana music.

Jim Ziebarth: 4-5pm

Steev Baker: 5-6:15pm

No Name Stringband: 6:30-7:30pm