No Name Stringband, Steev Baker, Jim Ziebarth

702WI 702 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: 702WI opens its doors for a series of free performances by local musicians Steev Baker, Jim Ziebarth, and No Name Stringband! It's all part of Make Music Madison, a citywide, free day of music held annually on the summer solstice. Stop by our space to celebrate MMM with us and hear great folk, bluegrass, and Americana music.

Jim Ziebarth: 4-5pm

Steev Baker: 5-6:15pm

No Name Stringband: 6:30-7:30pm

702WI 702 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
