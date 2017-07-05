No to Trumpcare

press release: Wednesday, 7/5/17 at 5:30, 1602 S. Park St., Labor Temple Lawn (corner of Wingra Dr. and S. Park St.)

What: A community mobilization against the Republican health care reform bill, and YES FOR MEDICARE FOR ALL!

Speakers will include:

*Lisa Subeck, State Representative Assembly Dstrict 78

*Teresa Tellez-Giron, Co-Chair Latino Children & Families Council

*Yolanda Salazar, Community advocate for Latin@ elderly

*Anna Mueller Moffit, parent and MMSD School Board member

*Will Williams, Vets for Peace

The rally will feature invited speakers followed by an open mic for folks to speak out! After the speeches, attendees will stand along Park Street holding signs saying “Honk for Medicare for all” to allow for a broad participation by the community.

The US is one of the only industrialized nations to not offer single payer health care to all its citizens. President Trump wants to take health care away from our poorest and most vulnerable citizens and give money saved in tax break to the wealthiest individuals. The gap between the wealthiest and the poorest people in this country is only growing, we don’t need to make it bigger. The Office of Management and Budget estimates that 22 million people will lose their health insurance under this plan. According to research by Dr. Steffie Woodhandler (Annals of Internal Medicine, 2017), 22 million Americans losing health insurance will result in the deaths of about 29,000 people annually.

Rally endorsed by:

*Centro Hispano

*Madison Teacher's Inc.

*SEIU Wisconsin State Council

*Citizen Action for Wisconsin

*South Central Federation of Labor, Madison, WI

*AFSCME Local 2412

*Madison Socialist Alternative