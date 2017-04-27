Noah Bossert, Chinese Fire Drill, Bear in the Forest, Magic Conc, The Gambol, Mark Grayson

press release: The Wisconsin Alumni Student Board has partnered with EMMIE MAGAZINE and WUD Music to bring you Mad City Spotlight! Come to the Sett and watch fellow talented Badgers sing, dance, and perform in this epic talent performance showcase! Grab a bite to eat, something to drink, and settle in for a night of Snapchat story worthy entertainment. FREE T-SHIRTS for the first 100 attendants! Thank you to our sponsors and partners: Pepsi in the 608, WUD Music, and EMMIE MAGAZINE. The Wisconsin Alumni Student Board's All-Campus Party is the nation’s largest cost-free and alcohol-alternative campus celebration, and it is created for students by students. ACP celebrates the end of the school year, onset of spring, and the enthusiasm of the campus community. For more information, visit AllCampusParty.org