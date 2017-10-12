Noah Gundersen is headlining the High Noon Saloon. Before he takes the stage on High Noon, he'll be recording an intimate Isthmus Live Session at the Isthmus office and we'd like you to attend. Register for your free spot to attend HERE.

Our office doors will open at 11:45 pm and Noah will perform approximately 3 songs starting around noon. Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza and The Lone Girl Brewing Co. will provide free beer at the event. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by The Lone Girl Brewing Co., MINI of Madison and Ian's Pizza.