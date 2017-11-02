press release: Noam Pikelny has emerged as the preeminent banjoist of his generation. He is a founding member of Punch Brothers, a 3-time Grammy Nominee, and was awarded the first annual Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass in 2010. His fourth album, Universal Favorite, is truly his solo debut, as his previous solo efforts were full-band affairs that revealed his abilities as a dynamic bandleader while reinforcing his reputation as an inventive accompanist. The new release features only the man himself, showcasing his unique approach to the instrument and his compositional flair. For the first time in his career, Pikelny even sings-- a striking deadpan baritone that conveys humor and melancholy in equal measure. This album, he says, “is the most personal statement I’ve put forward. The setting couldn’t be more stark and I think it lays bare my musical core. Most importantly, it’s an incredibly honest solo album, in that there are honestly no other people on this record other than me.”