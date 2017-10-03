Nobody Has to Listen to This: Getting Honest About Science Writing and Storytelling

press release: Crossroads of Ideas is a public lecture series that brings campus and the community together to learn about challenging and engaging social science topics such as politics, policy issues, ethics, public perceptions, law and science and society.

Writing and talking successfully about science is much more than translating papers, avoiding jargon and celebrating science. For The Atlantic's Ed Yong,

UW-Madison's fall science writer-in-residence, and Liz Neeley, executive director of The Story Collider, it is also about telling stories, going beyond the obvious and holding science to account. Join Ed and Liz for a fun and far-ranging conversation about the craft, ethics and science of science communication.

