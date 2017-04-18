press release: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo will be the speaker at Madison Public Library Foundation’s sixth annual Lunch for Libraries fundraiser on Tuesday, April 18, at Overture Center for the Arts.

Russo won his Pulitzer for the 2001 best-selling novel Empire Falls, which was made into an award-winning HBO series starring Paul Newman. He’s also the author of Nobody’s Fool, adapted into a 1994 film starring Paul Newman and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Earlier this year, Russo released Everybody’s Fool, the Nobody’s Fool sequel set 10 years later back in upstate New York with the same flawed but lovable characters and sense of humor. Russo has also penned several other novels, two collections of stories and the memoir Elsewhere.

“It is an honor to host Mr. Russo at Lunch for Libraries this spring,” said foundation Executive Director Jenni Collins. “His masterful storytelling has made his novels favorites of many readers, and he’s sure to be a big hit with those who attend what has become our largest Wisconsin Book Festival fundraiser.”

The luncheon begins at noon, with check-in starting at 11:30 a.m. Individual tickets are $125 and are available at mplfoundation.org. Each ticket includes a pre-signed hardcover copy of Everybody’s Fool. Tables of eight are available for purchase by calling 608.266.6318. Email events@mplfoundation.org to receive ticket information.

An evening screening of the film Nobody’s Fool will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival’s free year-round programming. Russo will make remarks and sign books following the movie. His books will be available for purchase. Details are available at wisconsinbookfestival.org.

Library cardholders can reserve a copy of Everybody’s Fool, Nobody’s Fool, Empire Falls, and other Russo novels and stories at any of the nine Madison Public Library locations or on LINKcat, accessible through the library website at madisonpubliclibrary.org. There are also Book Club Kits funded by Friends of the Madison Public Library, which include multiple copies of Everybody’s Fool along with suggested discussion questions.

About Madison Public Library Foundation: Madison Public Library Foundation promotes and supports Madison’s library facilities, services and programs. Established in 1993, the foundation provides annual project grants, raises funds for capital projects, and promotes awareness of the libraries and their programs. Learn how to support Madison’s libraries at mplfoundation.org, on the foundation’s Facebook page, on Instagram (mplfoundation) and on Twitter (@mplfoundation). For information about the Wisconsin Book Festival, visit wisconsinbookfestival.org.