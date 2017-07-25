Non-Communicable Diseases: Climate Change and Development in Africa

Google Calendar - Non-Communicable Diseases: Climate Change and Development in Africa - 2017-07-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Non-Communicable Diseases: Climate Change and Development in Africa - 2017-07-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Non-Communicable Diseases: Climate Change and Development in Africa - 2017-07-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Non-Communicable Diseases: Climate Change and Development in Africa - 2017-07-25 17:00:00

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Alexis Nizigiyimana, a medical doctor in Burundi, founded the Burundi chapter of the Young Professional Chronic Diseases Network. He will discuss the burden of the four top non-communicable diseases in Africa—diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases and chronic respiratory diseases. He will explore access to essential medicines, the links to climate change, and the way forward. Burundi faces multiple challenges from a history of civil wars, poverty, poor access to education, HIV/AIDS, and a rapid increase of NCSs. Sub-Saharan Africa is also among the regions most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Info
UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-265-9299
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Non-Communicable Diseases: Climate Change and Development in Africa - 2017-07-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Non-Communicable Diseases: Climate Change and Development in Africa - 2017-07-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Non-Communicable Diseases: Climate Change and Development in Africa - 2017-07-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Non-Communicable Diseases: Climate Change and Development in Africa - 2017-07-25 17:00:00