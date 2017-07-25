Non-Communicable Diseases: Climate Change and Development in Africa

press release: Alexis Nizigiyimana, a medical doctor in Burundi, founded the Burundi chapter of the Young Professional Chronic Diseases Network. He will discuss the burden of the four top non-communicable diseases in Africa—diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases and chronic respiratory diseases. He will explore access to essential medicines, the links to climate change, and the way forward. Burundi faces multiple challenges from a history of civil wars, poverty, poor access to education, HIV/AIDS, and a rapid increase of NCSs. Sub-Saharan Africa is also among the regions most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.