press release: Branding is a big buzz word in marketing, and everyone who practices it has their own take on it. For some, it's barely more than the consistent use of a logo and color palette. For others, it's coming up with whatever story the consumer will buy. For DP Knudten, it's all about knowing who you are – so you can be it. NonFiction Branding™ strikes a truthful balance between what you are today and where you want to go. Learn this new approach to branding and marketing that’s based on a carefully formed factual foundation, rather than 'shiny object' fluff.