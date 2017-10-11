Nonprofit Day

press release:

Announcing Our Keynote Speaker: Everett Mitchell

Dane County Circuit Court, pastor at Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church

The Honorable Judge Everett Mitchell will give this year's lunch keynote. A tireless advocate for advancing civil rights, social justice, and building community, Everett will speak to building community, organizing, and doing the work that needs to be done in these trying times. Mitchell holds the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute's Difference Maker Award. He is a champion for the Constitution and the protections of the rights it affords all of us.

Elected to serve as a Dane County Circuit Court Judge at the end of 2016, Everett is a man of faith and unassailable commitment. He works to strengthen and expand communities, to provide guidance, motivation, and inspiration and we are very excited to have him as this year's keynote speaker.