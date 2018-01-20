Nonprofit Draft Day

press release: Nonprofit agencies in the Madison-area will get the chance to recruit new board members the same way sports teams select star athletes on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Edgewood College Predolin Hall. The event is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at https://www.nonprofitdraftday. org/.

Many local nonprofit board seats remain unfilled. The less time these agencies spend recruiting for their boards, the more people they can feed, the more children they can educate, and the more families they can house or otherwise help.

Nonprofit Scouts will showcase their agencies at the event. Free Agents or board applicants will leave a business card with each nonprofit that meets their values and goals. Scouts will meet privately to confirm their selections. Draftees will then be announced and cross the stage to their favorite walk-up song.

Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Edgewood College, Predolin Hall, 959 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wis. Parking is free.

EVENT HOST: HealthConnect.Link, a Madison-based nonprofit working to improve access to health and social services for low-income uninsured and underinsured members of our community.

REGISTER TODAY!