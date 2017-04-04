RSVP for Nonprofit Institute

press release:

We look forward to seeing you at the Nonprofit Institute on April 5, 2017 from 8:45 am - 5:30 pm at the Madison Masonic Center at 301 Wisconsin Ave, Madison, WI 53703.

The Nonprofit Learning Lab approaches all our trainings with an understanding that nonprofit professionals have a base of knowledge and are seeking out additional information and guidance to more effectively operate in their roles. We provide trainings that offer practical strategies to help nonprofits be more effective in their overall management. Past institutes have focused on the following topic areas: fundraising and revenue generation, volunteer management, program development, communications and marketing, board management, talent and leadership development, nonprofit law and human resources, infusing creativity into the workplace and more!