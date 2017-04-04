RSVP for Nonprofit Institute

Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

We look forward to seeing you at the Nonprofit Institute on April 5, 2017  from 8:45 am - 5:30 pm at the Madison Masonic Center at 301 Wisconsin Ave, Madison, WI 53703. 

The Nonprofit Learning Lab approaches all our trainings with an understanding that nonprofit professionals have a base of knowledge and are seeking out additional information and guidance to more effectively operate in their roles. We provide trainings that offer practical strategies to help nonprofits be more effective in their overall management.  Past institutes have focused on the following topic areas: fundraising and  revenue generation, volunteer management, program development, communications and marketing, board management, talent and leadership development, nonprofit law and human resources, infusing creativity into the workplace and more!

Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

