press release: The Farley Center will be hosting a screening of "Normal is Over the Movie" at the Fitchburg Theater on Tuesday, August 8th. Tickets are $10.00

Please reserve your tickets now as we need to meet a min. of 73 reservations to go ahead with this screening. Your card will not be charged until the minimum has been sold.

Co-Sponsoring Organizations:

350 MADISON CLIMATE ACTION TEAM

https://www.facebook.com/ 350-Madison-Climate-Action- Team-140210492760051/

BLUE JEAN NATION

https://www.facebook.com/ BlueJeanNation/

INTER-TRIBAL MAPLE SYRUP COOPERATIVE https://www.facebook.com/ tribalsyrup/

NATURAL PATH SANCTUARY https://www.facebook.com/ NaturalPathSanctuary/

PHYSICIANS FOR SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WISCONSIN https://www.facebook.com/ PSRWisconsin/

WISCONSIN FAITH VOICES FOR JUSTICE https://www.facebook.com/ WisconsinFaithVoicesForJust ice/

"Award-winning feature documentary about humanity's wisest responses to climate change, species extinction, resource depletion and the widening gap between the rich and poor.First film connecting the dots: A look at the financial and economical paradigm underlying our planetary problems, while offering various SOLUTIONS to reverse the path of global decline."

Please share this with others who may be interested in attending.

Trailer: http:// normalisoverthemovie.com/

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=k36ney9u48s

And you can find more info about the film here:

http:// normalisoverthemovie.com/ presskit/

http:// normalisoverthemovie.com/ about-the-film/