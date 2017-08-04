press release: "Norman Oppenheimer is a small time operator who befriends a young politician at a low point in his life. Three years later, when the politician becomes an influential world leader, Norman's life dramatically changes for better and worse."

IMDb listing: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4191702/

"Its not what you know but who that really counts. Norman Oppenheimer, the indelible title character of Joseph Cedars new movie, lives by these words. Played by Richard Gere, under a heavy overcoat he never seems to remove, Norman is a nobody hell-bent on becoming a somebody, mostly by talking the ear off of everybody. Immune to embarrassment, he hovers around the outer edges of New Yorks most affluent Jewish circles, working angles and arranging meetings through sheer overbearing persistence."

-A.A. Dowd, theavclub.com

Seating is first come, first served with space for 50 attendees. Doors open 1/2 hour before the film start time. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Pinney Library. This film is rated R by the MPAA. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.