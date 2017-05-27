North American Chinese Baskeball Association Invitational Tournament

press release: The North American Chinese Basketball Association’s 37th Annual Chinese Invitational Basketball Tournament will be held this Memorial Day weekend May 26-29, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. Over 65 teams from across the United States and Canada are expected to compete for the coveted title of North American Chinese Champions in their respective divisions.

The Basketball action will tip off on Saturday & Sunday, May 27-28 at 8 a.m. on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and conclude on Championship Monday at 9 am at Madison College. This event is open to the public to take part in NACBA’s first-time visit to Madison. Divisions cover athlete ages from under 15 to over 50 years old!

WHERE: Saturday and Sunday: UW-Natatorium Basketball Courts; Monday: Madison College H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium