Celebration I, 9/7-10; Color Breed Shoot Out, 9/11-16; Celebration II, 9/14-16, Alilant Energy Center. Free spectator admission.

press release: The North Central Working Western Horse Celebration is the only all breed, all working western show in the United States. It offers reining, reined cow horse, cutting, and other western events like western dressage, ranch pleasure, trail and horsemanship. The show has traditionally been NRHA, NCHA, NRCHA, AQHA and AHA sanctioned. It has offered more than $40,000 in added prize money each year in addition to prizes like buckles, bridles, halters, and more.

The show began in 2013 and was initially held in Cannon Falls, Minn. In 2014, it doubled in size and moved to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul. Finding a facility in the Midwest that had an open week for this event, and that could accommodate the show’s various needs, including stalls for several hundred horses and space for cattle, and multiple arenas proved difficult in 2015. The committee instead focused efforts on securing a long-term “home” for The North Central Working Western Celebration beginning in 2016.

The Alliant Energy Center in Madison will host the North Central Working Western Celebration for three years, starting in 2016.

At the Alliant Energy Center, each discipline—reining, cow horse, and cutting—will have its own covered arena and warm-up area plus an arena that will be dedicated to other western-style classes such as ranch pleasure and trail.