The North Code, Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys, comedy by Nick Ledesma
Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Sunday Night Records Presents:
Nick Ledesma (comedy)
Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys
The North Code
An evening of comedy and country music and the Meadery's amazing new space. Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys is a new band featuring Grant Charles and members of Tin Can Diamonds.
Thursday October 19, 7:30pm
Bos Meadery 849 East Washington Ave
Free Show
21+ Safe Space
Info
Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Comedy, Music