The North Code, Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys, comedy by Nick Ledesma

Sunday Night Records Presents:

Nick Ledesma (comedy)

Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys

The North Code

An evening of comedy and country music and the Meadery's amazing new space. Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys is a new band featuring Grant Charles and members of Tin Can Diamonds.

Thursday October 19, 7:30pm

Bos Meadery 849 East Washington Ave

Free Show

21+ Safe Space

FB event: https://www.facebook. com/events/1890933607892731/