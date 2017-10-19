The North Code, Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys, comedy by Nick Ledesma

Google Calendar - The North Code, Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys, comedy by Nick Ledesma - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The North Code, Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys, comedy by Nick Ledesma - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The North Code, Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys, comedy by Nick Ledesma - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - The North Code, Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys, comedy by Nick Ledesma - 2017-10-19 19:00:00

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Sunday Night Records Presents:

Nick Ledesma (comedy)

Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys

The North Code

An evening of comedy and country music and the Meadery's amazing new space.  Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys is a new band featuring Grant Charles and members of Tin Can Diamonds.

Thursday October 19, 7:30pm

Bos Meadery 849 East Washington Ave

Free Show  

21+  Safe Space

FB event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1890933607892731/

Info
Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Comedy, Music
Google Calendar - The North Code, Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys, comedy by Nick Ledesma - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The North Code, Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys, comedy by Nick Ledesma - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The North Code, Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys, comedy by Nick Ledesma - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - The North Code, Taylor Bourgeois and the Boujee Boys, comedy by Nick Ledesma - 2017-10-19 19:00:00