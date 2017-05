Northwoods Blues Festival with 14 bands including Duke Robillard, Albert Cummings, Tinsley Ellis and Bernard Allison.

June 30 and July 1, 2017, Chippewa Falls,WI at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

Tickets $25 per day advanced at northwoodsbluesfestival.com

Named one of the top ten new Blues Festivals in the nation by Blues Scene Magazine 2015.