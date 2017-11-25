Northwoods Health & Wellness Expo
Comfort Inn & Suites-North Star Conference Center, DeForest 5025 C Rd V, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
press release: Saturday, November 25, 2017, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Comfort Inn & Suites, 5025 County Road V, DeForest
FREE ADMISSION TO THE PUBLIC!
40+ Healers, Readers and Vendors Numerous healing mod
WORKSHOPS on the hour starting at 11 am.
(Get here early)
Free Drawings all day– be a winner!
Ask……How will your life change coming to this Expo?
What will you choose? What else is possible?
More questions? Contact: Cindy J. Marten 715-966-9400 weipcj