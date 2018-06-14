NRSSH Launch Party

press release: Join us for the launch of NRSSH - aka the Next Rising Stars of Second Harvest! We are an organization comprised of young professional members who want to make a difference in the fight against hunger in Southwest Wisconsin while expanding on our professional development and gaining and understanding of board membership at the non-profit level.

Looking to join a premier networking group focused on Giving Back to the Community, Professional Development, and Volunteering? NRSSH (pronounced NOURISH) is your answer!

June 14 | 5:30-7:30pm | The Lyric – 11th Floor

Price: $20 in advance | $25 at the door

https://www.facebook.com/ events/232308447513151/