press release: On their sixth full-length studio release, North Carolina-based Nu-Blu delivers a set of songs that range from the melancholy to the exuberant, and at every step they prove they͛ve got a knack for finding their way into the deeper parts of you.

Hailing from Siler City, the textbook definition of a picturesque small southern town, Nu-Blu͛s heart and soul is husband-and-wife duo Daniel and Carolyn Routh. Carolyn͛s caramel-coated soprano is one of the band͛s defining traits, at times a tender lullaby, at times a freight train headed straight for you, but always unwinding a surprising tale. Daniel is the group͛s backbone, a multi-instrumentalist and backing vocalist who also runs the band͛s business. Calder Baker on vocals and banjo, and Justin Harrison on mandolin and fiddle round out the quartet͛s warm, layered, Appalachian sound. Together they deliver upbeat, blazing-fingers pick work just as well as gentle, heartwarming ballads, and they do it all with a natural togetherness that can͛t be faked, forged over hundreds of shows on the road.

Opening act TBA

Advance $10; Day of show $15

Presented by the Sugar Maple Music Festival