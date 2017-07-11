Nuclear Fusion at the UW-Madison: The Terrestrial and the Extraterrestrial
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100 , Madison, Wisconsin
Presentation by Richard Bonomo, UW Fusion Technology Institute
Rich will describe certain aspects of nuclear fusion research at the University of Wisconsin, its very near and longer term applications and implications, and its potential impact on future generations.
Info
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100 , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars