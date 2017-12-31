Nuggernaut, Alex White, Anitra, Lucas Koehler, MT Randall, Raquel Aleman, Robin Lee, Tank Top Troy

press release: Alchemy and WORT FM present The 8th Annual NASTY NEW YEARS

featuring Nuggernaut

with special guests Alex White, Anitra, Lucas Koehler, MT Randall, Raquel Aleman, Robin Lee, and Tank Top Troy!

SUNDAY DEC 31 - 11PM, 1980 Atwood Ave. Madison, Earth

$10 cover - proceeds to benefit WORT

*Complimentary Champagne Toast at Midnight