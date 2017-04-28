press release: Art & Soul Innovations proudly presents Proud Theater Sun Prairie in 'NuQueer Reaction', the latest theatrical production from Sun Prairie's very own youth-driven Lesbian, Gay, Transgender, Bisexual, Queer/Questioning and Allied theater troupe. 'NuQueer Reaction' promises an explosive evening of original theater, spoken word, poetry, and dance written by and starring youth from in and around the Sun Prairie area, and is part of the statewide Proud Theater LGBTQ+ youth theater organization.

Proud Theater Sun Prairie uses theater and the theater arts to explore the complex and often difficult lives of the youth it serves. The innovating programming encourages youth to share their own stories through the creation of original theatrical works, which they actively present to the community at large throughout the school year. This year's production tackles many of the issues affecting young people today and does so with humor, heart and honesty. Sometimes outrageous, sometimes profound, the youth share their voices with the community in a no-holds barred and uncensored way. This year the youth take a look at gender identity, transphobia, relationships, micro-aggressions, bullying, and the world at large.

The show runs April 28 and 29, 2017 - 7 p.m. at the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. The run-time of the show is 75 minutes and will be followed by a talk-back and special meet-and-greet with the members of the Sun Prairie Troupe. Doors for 'NuQueer Reaction' open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students with I.D. Reservations for the show can be made by writing to reservations@proudtheater.org. All proceeds from the show go to support Proud Theater Sun Prairie.

Proud Theater was originally founded in Madison in 1999, and works with youth ages 13 to 19 who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or who are allied with the queer community at large (LGBTQ+). Proud Theater-Sun Prairie launched in the spring of 2015 as part of a grass-roots campaign to be more inclusive of LGBTQ+ members of the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities. The Sun Prairie chapter joins other Wisconsin chapters located in Madison, Milwaukee, Wausau, and coming soon- Green Bay. A young adult version of Proud Theater in Madison, Proud Theater Beyond, will be debuting their first show in July 2017. Proud Theater also was recently honored with Fair Wisconsin's Organization of the Year, recognizing their work around the state.

Proud Theater is a program of Art and Soul Innovations (artandsoulinnovations.org), and enjoys generous financial support from the Mukti Fund and the LaForce Family Foundation, as well as donations and support from many community members and organizations from around the state.

For more information on 'NuQueer Reaction' or Proud Theater Sun Prairie, please contact the organization at info@proudtheater.org, or call 608-222-9086. Tax-deductible donations can be sent to: Proud Theater, PO Box 6306, Monona WI 53716, or via PayPal at www.proudtheater.org. Please indicate if you would like your donation to benefit a specific chapter of Proud Theater.