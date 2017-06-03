press release: The Friends of Allen Centennial Garden present the Madison Nursery Crawl, an event celebrating the region’s most robust horticultural scene, on June 3, 2017, during operating hours of participating nurseries.

This Nursery Crawl is a family-friendly event offered to the community to help connect gardeners to new and exciting plants and the passionate people who grow them. The crawl will feature various workshops, talks and activities.

Avant Gardening and Landscaping will be offering a range of activities for children including unique photo ops on larger-than-life landscape vehicles, a giant sandbox, hayrides, a fairy garden, and a fundraiser for KidlinksWorld Inc. called “Pups in Fashion” that is organized and sponsored by Loey Erikson. Loey is 10 years old and she has a heart of gold and has won several prizes for her fundraising prowess.

“We are excited to invite Madison’s passionate gardeners to discover the diversity of our local nurseries and garden centers,” said Ben Futa, Executive Director of Allen Centennial Garden. “Think of the Crawl as ‘Shop Local Saturday’ for summer!”

Participating nurseries and sponsors include Schönheit Gardens in Sun Prairie, WI, Avant Gardening and Landscaping, Trees on Wheels in McFarland, WI, The Flower Factory in Stoughton, WI and Stone Wall Nursey in Oregon, WI.

Each nursery was chosen for uniqueness and artistry and to illustrate the many gardening and landscaping opportunities that exist in our industry.

The Crawl can be completed on your own schedule and at your own pace. The event is free and open to the public. For a full schedule of events, visit www.madisonnurserycrawl.org

“As this is the first year for the Crawl, we look forward to growing the event and adding additional stops in coming years,” says Futa.

For more information, contact Ben Futa, executive director of Allen Centennial Garden at bfuta@wisc.edu or 608-576-2501.