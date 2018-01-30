press release:

Nyle DiMarco, winner of “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Next Top Model,” has been empowering people all over the world.

He won the mirror ball trophy on ABC's Dancing with the Stars (season 22) and was the last model standing on The CW's America's Next Top Model (cycle 22). Now, Nyle is winning over audiences as an influential leader and ambassador for the deaf community. Born into a multigenerational deaf family, he is an honorary spokesperson for Language Equality and Acquisition for Deaf Kids (LEAD-K) and founder of the Nyle DiMarco Foundation, which works to improve the lives of deaf people around the world. Nyle was also a creative collaborator on The ASL App, created by native deaf signers to teach conversational American Sign Language.

Recently, Nyle was honored by The National Business Inclusion Consortium with The NBIC Hero Award for using his fame to raise the visibility for those succeeding with a disability.

With a passion for language, literacy and advocacy within the deaf community and beyond, Nyle shares his barrier-breaking story as a deaf man who has risen above stereotypes. Believing that his deafness is "an asset rather than a limitation," he builds a bridge between the deaf and hearing by shining a light on not only the struggles, but also the triumphs of the deaf culture. Above all, Nyle shows audiences that with a sense of community, commitment to your goals, and belief in oneself, one can accomplish anything.

Please join WUD Distinguished Lecture Series and the McBurney Disability Resource Center for 'Living Out Loud: An Evening with Nyle DiMarco' on Tuesday, January 30th, 2018. The doors to Shannon Hall (800 Langdon St, Madison, WI 53706) will open at 7:00pm. The one-hour lecture is to begin at 7:30pm, followed by a 30-minute Q&A. Beginning at 9:00pm, there will be a reception in the Sunset Lounge (across from the entrance to Shannon Hall). Sign language interpreters will be provided.

This event is free, but ticketed. Tickets can be picked up at the Union Box Office or reserved online with a processing fee.