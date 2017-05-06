O'so Brewing Flavor Trippin'

Off Broadway Drafthouse 5404 Raywood Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Enjoy a strange African fruit that changes the way things taste. Food, beer and a prizes. $20 for four beers and snacks. Noon-7 pm.

Off Broadway Drafthouse 5404 Raywood Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-630-9111

