O'so is here, but no dancing on the bar please.

Trixie's Liquor 2929 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Come sample O’so’s Blood of the Cherry (one 32-oz per person), Space Ace Deluxe, Prickly Pear Sour, Black My Rye, Black Scotch, and Liquid Soul. 12 pm.

Trixie's Liquor 2929 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-442-5347

