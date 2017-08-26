Occupy Madison Fundraiser Auction

press release: On Saturday, August 26, at 11 am, Occupy Madison Inc. will host a special auction with unique home furnishings and decor, including a luxury custom-built tiny home. The event, which will take place at OM Village located at 304 N. 3rd Street on Madison's eastside will raise funds for needed renovations to the OM Village site.

Currently, Om Village includes five Tiny Houses for formerly homeless residents, plus a woodworking shop, store, raised bed gardens, and beehives. After adding a kitchen and a community space and making renovations, OM Village can include up to nine Tiny Houses. This expansion will allow four more people to enjoy safe, secure housing in a supportive community.

https://www.hameleauctions.com /auction/tiny-home-auction-liv e-online-prebidding/

Online pre-bidding ends 10AM CST 8/26

Live Bidding Starts at 11AM CST

OM Village 304 N. Third Street, Madison, WI 53704

Auction Notice: 5% buyers fee added to winning bids. 5.5% WI sales tax added.