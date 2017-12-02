Occupy Madison Holiday Sale

press release: Madison-area residents can be part of a ho-ho-homegrown solution to homelessness this holiday season!

The OM Build - OM Village Tiny Homes: Occupy Madison, Inc holiday sale and silent auction will run two days:

Saturday, December 2 from 10 am to 2 pm

Sunday, December 3 from 11 am to 2 pm

at OM Village, 304 North Third Street in Madison.

The sale will feature a wide variety of unique holiday gifts made by OM residents and volunteers, including Wisconsin-shaped cutting boards, holiday ornaments, holiday trees from reclaimed wood, handmade rolling pins, jewelry, decorative magnets ... and more!

The two-day silent auction will include fabulous items from Art Gecko Shop, The Century House, Willy Street Co-op, Main Street Yoga ... and more!

Shoppers at the OM Village Holiday Sale will enjoy refreshments and take tours of the OM Village Tiny Homes, 98 square foot residences that allow formerly homeless community members to enjoy warmth, safety and privacy in a supportive community on Madison's east side. OM Village remains the only village of formerly homeless people to be integrated into a residential community in the entire United States.

Since Occupy Madison's founding in 2011 and OM Village's opening in 2014, the nonprofit has gained support from neighbors and admirers across the country and around the world. The proceeds from the OM Holiday Sale will go towards completion of the village, which includes adding community space, a kitchen and four more Tiny Homes.