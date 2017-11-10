press release:

USSR | 1927 | 16mm | 103 min.

Director: Sergei Eisenstein

Cast: Nikolay Popov, Vasili Nikandrov, Layaschenko

Based on American John Reed’s journalistic account, Ten Days That Shook the World, Eisenstein’s stunning feature was made to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, which began on October 25, 1917. October focuses on the events in St. Petersburg in the months leading up to the revolt, related through Eisenstein’s influential montage experiments, begun in his other masterworks like Battleship Potemkin. Live piano by David Drazin. Print courtesy UCLA Film & Television Archive.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.