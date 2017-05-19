Of Dice and Men

Mercury Players Theatre

Google Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-19 20:00:00

Buy Tickets

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Written by CAMERON McNARY;Directed by SUZAN KURRY

OF DICE AND MEN shows the world that most D&D gamers aren’t isolated, virgin-for-life losers: theirs is a social hobby not unlike poker or fantasy football. The play explores the rich friendships and romantic lives of a group of lifelong friends who are NOT stereotypical, Cheetos-stained, acne-blighted geeks. AT ALL. These men and women are attractive, smart, charming…and facing some major changes in their lives. Humor, brutal honesty and the good-natured kidding of people who know each other far too well culminate in an unforgettable evening that will make you laugh and think – and do so in a way that celebrates the power of gaming to bring people together, never once apologizing for it.

Fri, May 19 - 8pm

Sat, May 20 - 8pm

Thu, May 25 - 7:30pm*

Fri, May 26 - 8pm

Sat, May 27 - 8pm

Sun, May 28 - 4pm*

Thu, June 1 - 7:30pm*

Fri, June 2 - 8pm

Sat, June 3 - 4pm*

*$15 TICKETS

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

608-661-9696

Buy Tickets

Google Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-19 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-20 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-25 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-26 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Of Dice and Men - 2017-05-27 20:00:00