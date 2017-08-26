press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory is pleased to announce the schedule for OFF THE WALL 2017.

OFF THE WALL is a nighttime, outdoor screening series of contemporary video art founded by artists Simone Doing and Max Puchalsky in their capacity as Lead Curators at Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL). The series aims to present a survey of the most compelling and innovative moving image works from a broad cross-section of artists—local to international, emerging to mid-career. In it's pilot year, OFF THE WALL 2016 featured works by 35 artists, selected out of 450 submissions from 50 countries. Works variously explored themes of internet culture, memory, language, identity, war, and the environment, through an equally diverse array of forms, including experimental documentary, stop-motion, video collage, 2D and 3D animation, and documentation of performance.

This year, the series will double to four nights of unique programming on each Saturday in August, made possible by a BLINK grant from the Madison Arts Commission. ALL has also partnered with Madison Film Forum for additional curatorial and media support. The first three screenings will take place in the brick alley adjacent to Arts + Literature Laboratory, and a fourth family-friendly “best of” screening will take place on the back wall of Hawthorne Library. Each outdoor screening will be free to attend, and open to the public.

2017 artists include James Bridle, Lizzie Fitch & Ryan Trecartin, Sky Hopinka, Keiichi Matsuda, and many more! Additional program details to be announced. Visit artlitlab.org for details.

SCREENING SCHEDULE:

SATURDAY 8/5

SATURDAY 8/12

SATURDAY 8/19

SATURDAY 8/26 Hawthorne Library (2707 E Washington Ave)

9:00pm start; 8:30 doors.

Free

OFF THE WALL is curated by Simone and Max, with support from the Arts + Literature Laboratory Curatorial Board.