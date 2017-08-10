Oh My Love, Zed Kenzo, CRASHprez, Dudley Noon

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Oh My Love will be returning to Madison on August 10 to perform at High Noon Saloon. 

The electropop duo moved to Austin, Texas, this summer after being a part of the local Madison music scene for close to three years. They are returning to Wisconsin

$to perform at Summer Set Music & Camping Festival and will be making a stop at there beloved home town on the way.

They'll be accompanied by Milwaukee based rapper Zed Kenzo, Minneapolis (formerly Madison) based rapper CRASHprez, and Madisons own DJ/producer Dudley Noon.

$12 ($10 adv.).

