press release: Ohana-Con is an event where family friendly cosplay meets the gaming community. Ohana-Con supports one of the largest annual Pokémon Regional Championships in North America. In addition, We will also host the Yu-Gi-Oh! Extravaganza, along with several events for Magic the Gathering. This year gaming enthusiasts will converge to share their love for all things gaming, from tournaments to guest appearances, exhibit hall booths to video games, workshops, seminars, anime, art shows, auctions and countless other activities. Last year, more than 800 attendees come out to participate in the Pokémon Regional Championships, and are sure to make Ohana-Con their gaming destination in 2017!

Ohana-Con will take place annually in June. The next show will be June 2-4, 2017. Ohana-Con will be held at the Monona Terrace Convention Center beginning 2017. The address is One John Nolen Drive.