Oktober Fest

press release: Join us for a fun evening with great food, beer, and entertainment! Once again, Bull Falls Brewery (Wausau), Clasen’s European Bakery (Middleton), the Freiburg Gastropub (Madison), and the University Club Restaurant sponsor our Fest by providing their delicious beer and food. Enjoy accordion music with Bill Niederberger, German songs with members of the Madison Maennerchor, a lecture on “Humor in the Stacks: Curiosities from the MKI Archives,” and a silent auction and raffle. Proceeds benefit the Max Kade Institute.

For more details, including registration information, go to https://mkifriends.org/events