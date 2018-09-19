Oktoberfest
Quivey's Grove 6261 Nesbitt Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719
press release: Mark your calendars for the Verona Road Business Coalition‘s Oktoberfest Customer Appreciation Event at Quivey’s Grove! Stop by September 19th from 4pm – 7pm for cold beer from Wisconsin Brewing Company, food from HyVee and Quivey’s Grove, live music and authentic Swiss yodeling! Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door and include one meal and one drink. Tickets are available at HyVee, Oak Bank, and the City of Fitchburg front desk. Cash only!
