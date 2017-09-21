press release: The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) is pleased to announce a first-ever Downtown event, scheduled for September 21 from 5-9p.m.: Fall Beer Taste – Downtown Sun Prairie’s Oktoberfest. Participating business will be pouring 3oz. samples of up to two flavors of a fall beer, ale, or cider, and are encouraged to provide light snacks to event attendees. As event attendees travel from one participating business to another, sidewalk entertainment will also be roaming throughout Downtown Sun Prairie.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online. Tickets are $35; designated driver tickets are available for $10. Event check-in is required, and will be at two convenient Downtown Sun Prairie locations: Nitty Gritty (315 E. Linnerud Drive), and New Perspectives Senior Living (222 S. Bristol Street). Check-in timeframe is from 4:30-7p.m. At check-in, event attendees will have their ID’s checked to ensure that they are 21 years of age or older, receive a 5oz. Fall Beer Taste sampling glass, an event wristband, and an event brochure. Designated drivers will receive a 16oz. Downtown Sun Prairie frosted styrene cup.

The event includes the following participating businesses: Bank of Sun Prairie, Atlantis Taverna Greek and Mediterranean, Baby Flexible, Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse, Board & Brush, Cannery Wine & Spirits, Cannery Wine Bar & Tasting Room, Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery, Elite Embroidery, Glass Nickel Pizza Company, Guimo’s Mexican Restaurant, Kate & Co., Market Street Diner, Meant to Bead, MO’Wyz Dry Cleaners, Nest Interior Design, New Perspective Senior Living, Nitty Gritty, Pit Stop Pub, Prairie Flowers & Gifts, Rachael Manzke

Photography, Razor Sharp Printing, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, The Barr House, The Piano Gal Shop, and Watertower Chop House.

The Sun Prairie Historical Museum and Library will remain open for the event, but will not be pouring beer, ale, or cider samples to event attendees. The BID Board voted Wisconsin Distributors as the primary beer distributor for this event. Wisconsin Distributors is home to many Wisconsin-based breweries, including One Barrel Brewing, Wisconsin

Brewing, Potosi Brewing Company, O’So Brewing Company, Vintage Brewing Company, Door County Brewing Company, and Mobcraft, among others. Please visit www.wisconsindistributors.com for more information.

The event is sponsored in part by TDS.

The intent of the Fall Beer Taste is to bring awareness to the variety of unique shops, specialty services businesses, and restaurants and bars that are located in beautiful Downtown Sun Prairie, and hopefully encourage event participants to visit Downtown Sun Prairie again soon. Visit us at www.downtownsunprairie.com or follow us on Facebook at Downtown Sun Prairie for information about events and updates! www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie