OlaRose & Olachi Mezu-Ndubuisi

Google Calendar - OlaRose & Olachi Mezu-Ndubuisi - 2017-07-15 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - OlaRose & Olachi Mezu-Ndubuisi - 2017-07-15 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OlaRose & Olachi Mezu-Ndubuisi - 2017-07-15 09:30:00 iCalendar - OlaRose & Olachi Mezu-Ndubuisi - 2017-07-15 09:30:00

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Olachi Mezu-Ndubuisi is an optometrist, neonatologist, research scientist and mother of OlaRose (who was born premature, weighing only one pound!) . She is also the author of Odyssey of a Soul which is a poetic memoir; a collection of poetry, prose and personal life experiences written over a seventeen year period (1999-2016). It is a story of life, love, loss, and faith. Olachi uses her love for writing to follow, nurture and cherish her daughter’s development. There are a number of books in the Says OlaRose series. OlaRose Ndubuisi is the author of the poetry collection Pure Moments of a Child. She has caught the writing bug from her mother. Join both of them for a presentation about their life story. Hear readings from their books! Books will be available for purchase at the conclusion of the program

Info
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Books, Spoken Word
608-266-6385
Google Calendar - OlaRose & Olachi Mezu-Ndubuisi - 2017-07-15 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - OlaRose & Olachi Mezu-Ndubuisi - 2017-07-15 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OlaRose & Olachi Mezu-Ndubuisi - 2017-07-15 09:30:00 iCalendar - OlaRose & Olachi Mezu-Ndubuisi - 2017-07-15 09:30:00