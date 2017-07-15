OlaRose & Olachi Mezu-Ndubuisi

press release: Olachi Mezu-Ndubuisi is an optometrist, neonatologist, research scientist and mother of OlaRose (who was born premature, weighing only one pound!) . She is also the author of Odyssey of a Soul which is a poetic memoir; a collection of poetry, prose and personal life experiences written over a seventeen year period (1999-2016). It is a story of life, love, loss, and faith. Olachi uses her love for writing to follow, nurture and cherish her daughter’s development. There are a number of books in the Says OlaRose series. OlaRose Ndubuisi is the author of the poetry collection Pure Moments of a Child. She has caught the writing bug from her mother. Join both of them for a presentation about their life story. Hear readings from their books! Books will be available for purchase at the conclusion of the program