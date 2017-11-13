Olbrich Garden Club

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Patrick (PJ) Liesch will discuss " Beneficial Insects: Meeting the good insects in our Gardens" at Olbrich Garden Club on Monday, Nov. 13.  The 12 Noon lunch  meeting will be held at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave.   Liesch is from the UW-Madison Dept. of Entomology's Insect Diagnostic Lab, and is also an expert on identifying harmful bugs in our homes and the environment.  The club meets the second Monday of every month at Olbrich.  The public and potential members are invited to attend.  Free, with a $5 suggested donation for non-members.  For more information contact Vice-President  Virginia Zwickey 608.231.1632 (vmzwickey@yahoo.com) or President  Laurel Neverdahl, 608.213.5890.

