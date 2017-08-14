Olbrich Garden Club

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Kate Heiber-Cobb will speak on Magical Gardens at the Olbrich Garden Club Luncheon at 12 Noon on Monday, Aug. 14 at Olbrich Gardens. Cobb is a permaculturist with a business called Sustainability on Stilts LLC and teaches classes at Madison College and other locations in the region. All are welcome. $5 suggested donation for non-members and potential members. RSVP:  Virginia Farwell Zwickey at 608.231.1632 or email vmzwickey@yahoo.com.

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
