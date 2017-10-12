Olbrich Park Restroom Replacement Project

press release:

The City of Madison Parks Division will have a public input meeting to discuss the proposed restroom replacement and sitework improvements at Olbrich Park near Walter Street. At this meeting, City staff will discuss the project and seek input on the proposed building design and other park improvements.

Thursday, October 12, 2017

6:30 pm

Whitehorse Middle School library

218 Schenk Street

You are invited to attend this meeting to provide comments or input on the proposed project. If you have questions or comments but are unable to attend the meeting, please contact Kate Kane at (608) 261-9671 or at kkane@cityofmadison.com