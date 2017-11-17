Olde Fashioned Christmas

press release: Start your holidays on a great note with this family friendly celebration in downtown Evansville. Enjoy Carriage rides, a visit with Santa, live music, and storefront decorations. Free Family Event! All Weekend Long. Stores Open Late/Business Promotions/Window Decorating Contest

Friday, November 17

5-7 pm Storefront Stories Window Reading

5-8pm Horse Drawn Carriage Rides

7 pm EHS Vocal Jazz Choir Benefit Concert at Blu's Treat Shoppe

Saturday, November 18

9 am-2 pm Annual Holiday Bazaar at St. John's Church

9:30 am EHS Vocal Jazz Choir at the Grange Building

10 am-noon Santa Comes to Town at the Grange Mall, with firetruck rides provided by The Evansville Fire Department.

10 am-2 pm Family Art Party at Eager Library

2:30 Middle School Blue Notes concert at Blu's Treat Shoppe