Oleg Timofeyev & the International Artists of the Russian 7-String Guitar

press release: The International Academy of Russian Music, Arts, and Culture is dedicated to the celebration of the Russian 7-string guitar and the performance of Russian and Eastern European music, dance and poetry. Virtuosos of the Russian guitar come together from all corners of the globe to perform and to pass on their culture and teach their skills to students.

This year, a dozen artists will present a concert and workshop at Folklore Village on May 20. Preceding the 7:30 concert, there is a free workshop from 5-6 pm, which includes the opportunity to try out this distinctive instrument. Extra 7-string guitars will be available; please call ahead to register for the workshop.

The Russian 7-string guitar is a unique instrument, first played in the 1700s and reaching peak popularity in the mid 19th century. In Russia, it was the Roma (Gypsies) who became the virtuosi of this guitar. The instrument’s repertoire explores a spectrum of musical styles – Russian Gypsy, Russian Jewish, classical and contemporary – making use of both the characteristic tuning of the instrument (DGBdgbd’) and the heritage of Russian folklore.

What makes the repertoire so intriguing to the listener is this intermingling of Western European genres, techniques, and textures with Russian melodies and harmonies.

$15 general admission. Doors open at 7:00.

For tickets, call 608-924-4000 or online at http://virtuosorussianmusic. bpt.me

www.folklorevillage.org